Splendour In The Grass 2022: artists and times revealed for triple j broadcast

triple j has announced which artists’ sets it will be broadcasting for this year’s Splendour In The Grass – see the full list below.

The festival starts tomorrow (July 22) and runs till Sunday (July 24). triple j will be broadcasting a selection of sets from all three days, including headlining acts Gorillaz and The Strokes. However, Sunday’s headline act, Tyler, The Creator will not have his set streamed by the youth broadcaster. Instead it will be Mura Masa, whose set at Splendour takes place the same time as Tyler’s.

Aussie acts such as The Jungle Giants, G Flip and Confidence Man will also have their sets broadcasted on triple j. You can tune into the performances via radio, online streaming or through triple j’s app.

If you’re attending Splendour this year, check out our guide to the festival, the weather forecast for the weekend and our rundown of the worst set clashes. And if you’re not going to be at the fest, stay tuned to NME for all news from SITG.

The artists and times (AEST) for triple j’s Splendour In The Grass 2022 broadcast are are:

FRIDAY JULY 22

3:20PM – 1300

4:00PM – Miiesha

4:40PM – Baker Boy

5:30PM – Confidence Man

6:10PM – Yungblud

6:50PM – Sofi Tukker

7:15PM – Jungle

7:50PM – DMA’s

8:50PM – Ruel

10:20PM – Dillon Francis

11PM – Gorillaz

SATURDAY JULY 23

1:30PM – Hooligan Hefs

2:00PM – Wet Leg

2:45PM – MAY-A

3:40PM – PUP

4:15PM – Renforshort

4:45PM – The Chats

5:15PM – The Jungle Giants

6:30PM – Violent Soho

7:15PM – Triple One

9:10PM – JPEGMAFIA

10:10PM – Oliver Tree

11:00PM – The Strokes

SUNDAY JULY 24

12:10PM – Glass Animals

12:50PM – Budjerah

1:20PM – BIIG PIIG

1:50PM – Elsy Wameyo

2:20PM – Ruby Fields

3:00PM – JK-47

4:00PM – Sycco

4:40PM – King Stingray

5:00PM – G Flip

5:45PM – Genesis Owusu

6:30PM – Grinspoon

7:30PM – Northeast Party House

8:00PM – Duke Dumont

8:45PM – ChillinIT

9:15PM – Aitch

10:00PM – Tierra Whack

11:00PM – Mura Masa