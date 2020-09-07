triple j to broadcast DMA’S ‘Unplugged & Intimate’ show tonight

triple j’s Live At The Wireless will broadcast a performance from DMA’S ‘Unplugged & Intimate’ tour tonight (September 7).

The concert was recorded last month at one of the band’s ‘Unplugged & Intimate’ shows, which they performed along the East Coast. The trio played four shows at The Tivoli in Brisbane and 12 shows at The Factory Theatre in their home city of Sydney, with support from Hayley Mary.

As the name of their tour suggests, the performances operated at a restricted capacity and featured a more stripped back production than their usual live concerts. Their shows at The Factory Theatre also marked the first live gigs the venue had held since COVID restrictions were implemented in March.

Tune in to Live At The Wireless at 8PM AEST tonight to hear the full set.

DMA’S released their third studio album ‘THE GLOW’ in July, which NME Australia gave four stars in a review, describing it as “a hyper-charged record of dance and decadence from the evolving Sydney trio”.

“Lyrically, ‘THE GLOW’ sees DMA’s at their most vulnerable, most excitable and most inspiring.”

The trio also spoke to NME Australia about the record, explaining how they’d evolved over the years.

“We’ve grown as a band,” insists O’Dell. “I’d never sung in a band – or at all – before we did that first record. But now I can hear how I’ve found my own voice a lot more over the past few years. I’m proud of that. You’re just constantly trying to improve your songwriting and your craft.”

While they haven’t been able to tour the new album nationally yet, the outfit have performed cuts from it live on ABC TV’s The Sound and at the Splendour In The Grass amphitheatre, where they would have been playing at the 2020 event, had it gone ahead.

They’ve been announced for the 2021 instalment of Yours & Owls festival which is set to take place in January, alongside Benee, Tones And I, Hockey Dad and heaps more.