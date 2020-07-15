triple j to play selection of past Splendour In The Grass performances next weekend

Splendour In The Grass was originally supposed to go ahead next weekend before it was postponed to 2021, so triple j have revealed they’ll be airing select performances from the festival’s history that weekend instead.

From 9am-6pm on Saturday July 25 and Sunday July 26, triple j will play some performances of the hundreds of acts that have played the festival throughout history, in what they’re calling ‘Splendour In The Past’.

These artists include Childish Gambino, Lana Del Rey, Vampire Weekend, Florence & The Machine, HAIM, Bloc Party, Violent Soho, Meg Mac, Thelma Plum, Stormzy and more.

Advertisement

In addition to the airing of the performances, triple j will also be interviewing a selection of artists and fans about their favourite Splendour memories, as well as airing archival interviews and reliving some of the festival’s more memorable moments.

These moments, per a press release, include when a local grandmother had to stitch up 2010 headliner Kanye West‘s pants, and in 2013 when a then-16-year-old Lorde got the call on Friday night at a house party asking to replace a sick Frank Ocean on the Sunday night.

Splendour In The Grass 2020 was set to be headlined by Flume, Tyler The Creator and The Strokes. After being initially postponed from July to October, the festival ultimately made the call to push it back to July 2021.

In addition, the festival revealed that Gorillaz would be stepping into headline the 2021 event instead of Flume, who is unavailable to do so. Tyler The Creator and The Strokes will still headline.