triple j Unearthed announce ‘Level Up’ grants for musicians impacted by COVID-19

triple j Unearthed have today (May 7) announced a series of ‘Level Up’ grants aimed to help up-and-coming musicians who have been hit by the devastating effect that the coronavirus pandemic has had on the industry.

These grants make up a part of the ABC‘s $5million ‘Fresh Start’ initiative, which was announced late last month to help all Australian artists hit by the pandemic and subsequent restrictions on touring and performing.

There are 15 ‘Level Up’ grants available, each worth up to $7000, and they’re to be divvied out like so:

Five grants going to five acts across five different categories — band, solo act, hip-hop, heavy and producers/electronic artists.

Two grants to be offered to First Nations artists.

Eight grants to be offered to artists in regional areas, with one grant being offered per every state and territory.

Applications for the triple j Unearthed ‘Level Up’ grants are open now, and will remain open until midnight on Sunday, June 7. Check out more information here.

The money awarded from each of the 15 grants can be spent on a multitude of things pertaining to artist development, such as musical instruments, home studio recording equipment, music video production and more.

To be eligible for the grant, an artist must have at least one song uploaded to their triple j Unearthed profile, as well as a completed application form.