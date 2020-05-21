triple j Unearthed announces DIY Supergroup finalists

triple j Unearthed have announce the five finalists for their DIY Supergroup competition, launched late last month.

The competition allowed for local artists to rework samples and loops provided by several notable Australian acts into a completely new song.

Tame Impala, Flume, Tkay Maidza, Amy Shark, Tash Sultana and G Flip were among those that offered up stems for use.

The five finalists of the competition are:

JEFFE (feat. Jack Gray) – ‘Apocalypse’ (NSW)

EAST AV3 – ‘Astronaut’ (SA)

JIM ALXNDR – ‘u + her 4eva’ (QLD)

ROYBOY – ‘switchUP’ (NSW)

Wolfjay (feat. Austen) – ‘Very Soon’ (VIC)

Listen to all five entries here.

The finalists were chosen from almost 900 entries.

NME Australia spoke to Wolfjay, one of the finalists, about how their track ‘Very Soon’ came together.

It was built from a stem put up by Middle Kids, labelled ‘i dare you to use this lame U2 guitar.’

“It’s the fuzzy guitar you hear first thing in the intro,” they said.

“I added a stem from Tame Impala and some drums from G Flip, and just started playing piano over the top to flesh things out.”

“I fell in love with the chords as soon as I played them. They have this omnipotent quality to them — they gave me room to think about everything happening, without me trying to come up with solutions for everything.”

The winner of the competition will be announced on triple j next week. The song will then be moved into high rotation on the station’s playlist.