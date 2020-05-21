GAMING  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

FILM  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

Interviews

News Music News

triple j Unearthed announces DIY Supergroup finalists

The winner will be announced next week

By Jackson Langford
triple j Unearthed DIY Supergroup
DIY Supergroup gives young artists the chance to collaborate with Tame Impala, Flume, Amy Shark and more

triple j Unearthed have announce the five finalists for their DIY Supergroup competition, launched late last month.

The competition allowed for local artists to rework samples and loops provided by several notable Australian acts into a completely new song.

Tame Impala, Flume, Tkay Maidza, Amy Shark, Tash Sultana and G Flip were among those that offered up stems for use.

Advertisement

The five finalists of the competition are:

  • JEFFE (feat. Jack Gray) – ‘Apocalypse’ (NSW)
  • EAST AV3 – ‘Astronaut’ (SA)
  • JIM ALXNDR – ‘u + her 4eva’ (QLD)
  • ROYBOY – ‘switchUP’ (NSW)
  • Wolfjay (feat. Austen) – ‘Very Soon’ (VIC)

Listen to all five entries here.

The finalists were chosen from almost 900 entries.

NME Australia spoke to Wolfjay, one of the finalists, about how their track ‘Very Soon’ came together.

It was built from a stem put up by Middle Kids, labelled ‘i dare you to use this lame U2 guitar.’

Advertisement

“It’s the fuzzy guitar you hear first thing in the intro,” they said.

“I added a stem from Tame Impala and some drums from G Flip, and just started playing piano over the top to flesh things out.”

“I fell in love with the chords as soon as I played them. They have this omnipotent quality to them — they gave me room to think about everything happening, without me trying to come up with solutions for everything.”

The winner of the competition will be announced on triple j next week. The song will then be moved into high rotation on the station’s playlist.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Read Next

NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.