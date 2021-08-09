triple j announces 2021 Unearthed High finalists

triple j has today (August 9) announced five finalists in this year’s Unearthed High competition. The top five were chosen from an applicant pool of over 1,400 entrants, all comprised of high school students across the country.

This year’s finalists include two New South Wales artists, edith and The Rions, one Melburnian, TIA, one Gold Coast singer, Jacob Biermann, and Perth’s KAYPS.

The winner of Unearthed High will be flown out to Sydney (if not already residing there) to record, mix or master their single at the triple j studios. They’ll also receive professional industry advice from a senior music manager, with the potential to also receive a mentoring session with an artist.

In addition to being a finalist, KAYPS has also been announced as the 2021 recipient of the Unearthed High Indigenous Initiative.

The 16-year-old Walmatjarri and Bunuba rapper is guaranteed to receive ongoing mentorship from the Association of Artist Managers, along with a songwriting workshop at his school run by the APRA AMCOS Songmakers program.

Take a listen to KAYPS’ hard-hitting single ‘NUISANCE!’ below.

The winner of Unearthed High 2021 will be revealed next week on triple j Breakfast.

Previous winners include Teenage Joans, Gretta Ray, Kian, Arno Faraji and Japanese Wallpaper. Other finalists include Genesis Owusu, The Kid Laroi, Hockey Dad, Ninajirachi and Montaigne.