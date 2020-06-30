triple j Unearthed unveil winners of ‘Level Up’ grants

triple j Unearthed has unveiled the winners of 17 ‘Level Up’ grants, designed to support young artists during the coronavirus pandemic.

The recipients will receive up to $7,000 each to help them with their creative endeavours.

The grants are part of the ABC’s Fresh Start Fund initiative, which aims to assist independent artists working across a range of media.

Grants were allocated in three different categories; genre grant recipients, Indigenous grant recipients and regional grant recipients.

In addition to the three primary categories, triple j awarded an extra grant to Perth band Alter Boy. The group will use the money to create an Auslan music video featuring their three deaf/hard-of-hearing members.

The other successful grant applicants hail from all across the country and include Tasman Keith, Jesswar and Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers. Click here to view the full list of grant recipients.

“We look forward to hearing their exciting contributions to the Australian music industry in the near future!” a representative for triple j Unearthed said in a statement.

The announcement of triple j Unearthed’s ‘Level Up’ winners comes just one day after APRA AMCOS unveiled the recipients of their Sustainability Fund grant. Josh Pyke, Ngaiire, Alex Lahey and over 200 other artists each received a $2,000 grant.

Earlier this year, triple j Unearthed organised their inaugural ‘DIY Supergroup’ competition. The initiative challenged young artists to use loops created by Flume, Tame Impala and more in their own music. In May, triple j Unearthed crowned ROYBOY the winner of the competition.