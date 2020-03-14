Here are the results of triple j’s Hottest 100 of the Decade countdown so far

Triple J has begun counting down the Hottest 100 of the Decade, with Flume, Kanye and Ruel all scoring big so far.

Before the countdown began this morning, Triple J music producer Alister Newstead said the countdown would include nine songs that had previously never appeared in a Hottest 100 countdown. Adele’s ‘Rolling in The Deep’ at #97 is the most significant of these so far, as the artist has also not previously received airplay on the station. Azealia Banks’ ‘212’ also made its first appearance in a Hottest 100 countdown.

Kanye West has charted three times in the countdown thus far with ‘Monster’ (ft. Jay-Z, Rick Ross, Nicki Minaj & Bon Iver), ‘Black Skinhead’ and ‘Ultralight Beam’ (Feat. Chance The Rapper, The-Dream, Kelly Price & Kirk Franklin) at #72, #77 and #80 respectively. Flume, who has previously had 16 appearances in Hottest 100 countdowns, has had four entries: ‘Drop The Game’ with Chet Faker, ‘On Top’ (Feat. T-Shirt), Sleepless (Feat. Jezzabell Doran), his remix of Disclosure’s You & Me (Feat. Eliza Doolittle) at #69, #82, #93 and #98 respectively.

The results have again defied vote aggregator 100 Warm Tunas. Ruel has scored two entries in the countdown already (‘Dazed and Confused’ and ‘Painkiller’ at #99 and #83 respectively) without appearing once in the predictor’s list. The aggregator works by scanning votes posted to social media, or by direct message to 100 Warm Tunas itself. 100 Warm Tunas modelling counted 29123 votes across 3181 images, equating to a sample size of about 1.15%.

Currently, the model predicts ‘Covered In Chrome’ by Violent Soho will win the countdown, after it appeared in 479 of the votes it collected. However, it is worth noting that 100 Warm Tunas incorrectly predicted Denzel Curry’s cover of ‘Bulls On Parade’ would be Number One on this year’s Hottest 100. The top prized was earned by Billie Eilish’s ‘Bad Guy’.

From Monday to Friday, the station revealed the Hottest 200 songs of the Decade with 20 songs aired a day. Methyl Ethel’s ‘Ubu’ was the unlucky entry to just miss out on the official countdown, reaching #101, with early entries for station favourites Tones and I, Lizzo and more.

The Decade countdown – which covers songs released between 2010 and 2019 – is the first of its kind for the triple j Hottest 100. The original Hottest 100, which ran from 1989 to 1991, left the voting open to songs from any year before it converted to its annual format in 1993.

Hottest 100 of the Decade So Far:

64. RÜFÜS DU SOL – ‘Innerbloom’ (What So Not Remix)

65. Tame Impala – ‘Feels Like We Only Go Backwards’

66. Tame Impala – ‘Elephant’

67. Hilltop Hoods – ‘I Love It’ (Feat. Sia)

68. Azealia Banks – ‘212’

69. Flume and Chet Faker – ‘Drop The Game’

70. Catfish And The Bottlemen – ‘7’

71. Billie Eilish – ‘bad guy’

72. Kanye West – ‘Monster’ (ft. Jay-Z, Rick Ross, Nicki Minaj & Bon Iver)

73. Arctic Monkeys – ‘Why’d You Only Call Me When You’re High?‘

74. Robyn – Dancing On My Own

75. Calvin Harris – ‘Feel So Close’

76. Travis Scott – ‘SICKO MODE’

77. Kanye West – ‘Black Skinhead’

78. San Cisco – ‘Awkward’

79. Mallrat – ‘Charlie’

80. Kanye West – ‘Ultralight Beam’ (Feat. Chance The Rapper, The-Dream, Kelly Price & Kirk Franklin)

81. Cub Sport – ‘Come On Mess Me Up’

82. Flume – ‘On Top’ (Feat. T-Shirt)

83. Ruel – ‘Painkiller’

84. Ruby Fields – ‘Dinosaurs’

85. J. Cole – ‘No Role Modelz’

86. The Wombats – ‘Greek Tragedy’

87. Matt Corby – ‘Resolution’

88. Glass Animals – ‘Gooey’

89. Two Door Cinema Club – ‘Undercover Martyn’

90. Childish Gambino – ‘This Is America’

91. Rex Orange County – ‘Loving Is Easy’ (Feat. Benny Sings)

92. Kendrick Lamar – ‘m.A.A.d city’ (Feat. MC Eiht)

93. Flume – ‘Sleepless’ (Feat. Jezzabell Doran)

94. The Preatures – ‘Is This How You Feel?’

95. FISHER – ‘Losing It’

96. Major Lazer – ‘Get Free’ (Feat. Amber Coffman)

97. Adele – ‘Rolling In The Deep’

98. Disclosure – ‘You & Me’ (Feat. Eliza Doolittle) {Flume Remix}

99. Ruel – ‘Dazed & Confused’ (Prod. M-Phazes)

100. Bon Iver – ‘Holocene’