triple j’s listener-chosen Requestival will return next week

After an inaugural run in May of last year, triple j has announced the return of Requestival – a week-long programming event in which every song played on the station is requested by listeners.

This year’s Requestival will kick off next Monday (May 10), running between 6am-9pm every day and wrapping up on Friday May 14. Each song broadcast on the station during that time will be programmed by a triple j listener.

As with last year, in addition to the regular music programming between Monday and Friday, listeners will also be able to influence other triple j shows next week including Live at the Wireless and the Friday Mix. The station is also promising a “very special surprise” lined up for Friday’s episode of Like a Version.

In order to request songs for next week’s Requestival, listeners will need to download or update the triple j app.

Last year’s Requestival saw a slew of unconventional song choices played over the air – including television themes, Broadway tunes and even Beethoven’s ‘Symphony No. 5 in C minor: I. Allegro con brio’.

John Williams’ Star Wars composition ‘Duel of the Fates’ was the most sought out song that week, garnering 580 requests by listeners.

Other tracks to receive high numbers of reactions through the triple j app included Nickelback‘s ‘How You Remind Me’, S Club 7‘s ‘Bring It All Back’, Crazy Frog’s ‘Axel F’ and Jason Paige’s Pokémon theme.