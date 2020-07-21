Triple j’s Unearthed High competition is now accepting submissions

Triple j’s Unearthed High competition has returned for 2020 and is now accepting submissions from prospective high school musicians.

The winner of Unearthed High 2020 will receive a recording, production and mastering package for their next single, professional industry advice from a senior music manager, and a “little mono e mono mentoring sesh with one of your favourite artists”. Triple j team members may even deliver the prize at the winner’s school if state and national travel restrictions permit.

The Unearthed High Indigenous Initiative will also make its return alongside Unearthed High, with an additional prize of ongoing mentorship from the Association of Artist Managers (AAM) and a songwriting workshop hosted by the APRA AMCOS Songmakers program.

Submissions are now open until midnight, August 24. Contestants simply have to create a triple j Unearthed profile, upload their song and tick the box declaring they’re an Unearthed High artist. Full terms and conditions can be found on Unearthed High’s competition web page.

The winners for both Unearthed High and the Unearthed High Indigenous Initiative will be announced shortly after the closing date.

Last year, 17-year-old South Australian pop artist George Alice won the competition with her debut single ‘Circles’. She released a follow-up single, ‘Stuck In A Bubble’, in June this year.

“I didn’t expect anything at all to come from Unearthed High, I honestly just wanted to be a part of it and to hopefully learn a thing or two from [the] experience!” Alice said in a statement.

“Not only did I meet so many great people along the way, but I get to do what I’ve always wanted to do and be who I really am. It’s still sinking in a year later, but winning Unearthed High really changed my life and gave me countless opportunities to succeed.”

15-year-old Dharawal singer/songwriter Aodhan took out the Unearthed High Indigenous Initiative in 2019, and worked alongside producer JP Hung and his idol Josh Pyke to write his latest single, ‘Drive’.