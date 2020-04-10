Triple One and NERVE link up for Joe Exotic-inspired track ‘Joe X’

Aussie hip hop stalwarts Triple One and Nerve were recently set a challenge by triple j to write a song in 24 hours referencing Tiger King star Joe Exotic, and thus, ‘Joe X’ was born.

Watch the DIY music video below.

The two acts are just the latest to take on the 24 hour songwriting task set by triple j’s ‘Drive’ hosts Lewis Hobba and Michael Hing, following the likes of Ali Barter, Holy Holy’s Oscar Dawson, Peking Duk and Benson.

Besides mentioning Joe Exotic, the song also had to mention three other specific topics: video game franchise Halo, popular television series Grey’s Anatomy, and porn.

When asked by Hobba and Hing about how they felt about the track, Triple One simply said, “I feel nothing.”

“I’m just tired now…”

In other Triple One news, the Sydney trio dropped latest single ‘Handyman’ last week after months of performing it live to a massive response.

The group also were forced to postpone their ‘Handyman’ 2020 tour due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Sorry everyone, this is a shit time to be in an entertainment industry and shit time all round, band together and take care of your fellow human,” the band wrote on Instagram.

See the full list of shows that have been affected by the coronavirus here.