Triple One announce Australian album launch tour

Sydney hip-hop outfit Triple One have announced they’ll take debut album ‘Panic Force’ on the road, with a five-date national tour kicking off next month.

The band’s first headline tour in two years will see them perform in Brisbane, Sydney, Perth, Adelaide and Melbourne – see dates below. Tickets are on sale now via the band’s website.

To coincide, Triple One are also set to premiere a new music video for album track ‘Skinless Man’ this evening at 5:45pm AEDT – watch it below when it drops:

Advertisement

‘Panic Force’ arrived back in October of 2020, following a string of EPs and standalone singles from the group.

In an interview with NME last year, Triple One discussed finding their own sound as they emerged from Western Sydney’s rap underground.

“I think, from the start, we weren’t happy with ‘Aussie hip-hop’ or with how it sounded and the acts – and so we tried to make our own,” explained rapper Obi Ill Terrors.

“With what we’re doing now, we’re still trying to just challenge people’s perceptions and challenge people’s ideas of what they think Australian rap is and fucking make it cool.”

Triple One’s ‘Panic Force’ 2021 Australian tour dates are:

Advertisement

APRIL

Saturday 10 – Brisbane, The Triffid

Saturday 17 – April, Roundhouse

Friday 30 – Perth, Jack Rabbit Slims

MAY

Saturday 8 – Adelaide, The Gov

Saturday 22 – Melbourne, Corner Hotel