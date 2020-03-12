Triple One announce Australian tour

Western Sydney hip-hop group Triple One have announced a national tour, set for May and June this year.

Triple One will promote their forthcoming single ‘Handyman’ in Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth, Brisbane, and Sydney before appearing at this year’s Splendour in The Grass festival in July. They will donate $1 from every ticket sold to Women’s Community Shelters.

In a press statement, the group said to expect ‘Handyman’s release “in the very near future”. Their most recent single ‘So Easy’ featured Matt Corby and Kwame – watch the accompanying video below.

Triple One formed in 2016, and received viral attention with the release of their single ‘Doozy’. The band received significant triple j rotation with their single ‘Butter’ from the EP ‘Libertine 2’ last year. Their popularity is part of a growing spotlight on hip-hop from Sydney’s Western suburbs.

“I feel like as an artist from Australia and more specifically Sydney, I want to be inspired by the culture coming out of this country rather than those of other countries – even if I love what’s happening there, which I often do,” Triple One MC Marty Bugatti told Pilerats last year.

“I think it’s really important to build our own identity as a scene in rap music, especially as such a young country to this world that doesn’t have the same history as the US for example.”

Tickets to Triple One’s national tour are on sale now here. A full list of venues and dates is below.

Triple One 2020 Australian tour dates are:

Melbourne, Corner Hotel (May 29)

Adelaide, Lion’s Art Factory (30)

Perth, Jack Rabbit Slims (31)

Brisbane, The Triffid (June 5)

Sydney, Metro Theatre (6)