Triple One announce forthcoming debut album, ‘Panic Force’

Aussie genre-benders Triple One have today (July 28) announced details of their forthcoming debut album, ‘Panic Force’.

Watch the official music video for ‘Loverose’ below:

Slated for release in October, a press release said the 12-track offering will highlight the Sydney outfit’s venture into “uncharted waters” as well as featuring their signature sound.

“Fans have been asking for our debut album for years, but we’ve been waiting for the right moment where we felt comfortable with ourselves as musicians to release a full body of work,” said Triple One in a statement.

“‘Panic Force’ is a deeply personal work for us, and one that culminates everything we’ve learned since day one. Everybody will have something to take away from this record.”

Contributors to ‘Panic Force’ include DMA’s Matt Mason and producer 18YOMAN, who has previously worked with the likes of Kaiit and Peking Duk.

The announcement comes closely after the release of Triple One’s latest single ‘Loverose’, which followed the release of tracks ‘Handyman’ and ‘Project Revenge’ released in April and May respectively.

Earlier this year, Triple One teamed up with NERVE to release the Joe Exotic inspired-track ‘Joe X’, an homage to the star of popular Netflix documentary Tiger King.

Triple One vocalist Lil Dijon teamed up with fellow Sydney rapper ChillinIt for the June return of triple j’s Like A Verison, performing Brockhampton‘s ‘SUGAR’, taken from the hip-hop collective’s 2019 album ‘GINGER’.

Pre-order Triple One’s ‘Panic Force’ here.