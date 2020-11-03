Triple One announce ‘Panic Force’ livestream performance

Triple One have announced a livestream performance to celebrate their newly-released debut album ‘Panic Force’.

‘Panic Force: The Last Show on Earth’ is set to kick on this Wednesday November 4 from 7pm AEDT via the band’s official YouTube channel, and will feature special guest 18YOMAN, who co-produced much of the new record.

Previewed with singles like ‘Loverose’, ‘Salina’ and ‘Sunshine’, ‘Panic Force’ arrived late last month after a steady string of EPs and standalone tracks from the Sydney rap crew in recent years.

In an interview with NME around the album, the four-piece discussed carving their own lane early on.

“I think, from the start, we weren’t happy with ‘Aussie hip-hop’ or with how it sounded and the acts – and so we tried to make our own,” explained the group’s Obi Ill Terrors.

“With what we’re doing now, we’re still trying to just challenge people’s perceptions and challenge people’s ideas of what they think Australian rap is and fucking make it cool.”

Back in June, vocalist Lil Dijon appeared on triple j’s ‘Like a Version’ alongside ChillinIT, covering Brockhampton‘s ‘SUGAR’. It was the segment’s first iteration back after an 11-week hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.