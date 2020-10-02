Triple One announce “stripped back” hometown show

Sydney rap crew Triple One have announced a “live and stripped back” hometown show at the Factory Theatre to celebrate the release of forthcoming debut album ‘Panic Force’.

The performance will take place on “International Triple One Day” (November 1) and will see the four-piece reinterpret their catalogue for a “seated, intimate audience”. Sydney rapper Phil Fresh will open the show. Tickets are on sale now.

Set for an October 30 release, ‘Panic Force’ will follow a string of EPs and standalone tracks from the band, arriving four years after their formation. They’ve previewed the album with two singles ahead of it dropping – ‘Loverose’ back in July and ‘Salina’ last month.

NME recently included ‘Panic Force’ in its Australian album picks for October, calling the record “at once self-assured and vulnerable”.

“Each member’s individual contribution supports the Voltron that is Triple One, with raw and reflective lyricism paired with versatile, inventive production.

“There’s little deference shown to genre, with the guitar-driven punk sensibilities on ‘Skinless Man’ and ‘Yap! Yap Yap!’ sitting coherently alongside the melancholic trap of ‘Salina’ and ‘Loverose’… the collective’s sonically diverse first LP feels like a snapshot of both the work they’ve done to get to this point, and the bright future ahead of them.”