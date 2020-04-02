Triple One drop new single ‘Handyman’

Sydney hip-hop group Triple One have finally released their new single ‘Handyman’, after it became a long-running fav favourite at their gigs.

‘Handyman’ marks the first bit of new music released from the group in 2020, and follows the release of their 2019 collaboration with Matt Corby and Kwame, ‘So Easy’.

In addition to the new single’s release, Triple One have also revealed a music video for the track. The clip, directed by FEMME.TV, stars the boys as handymen in a “bogan” community. Watch the video for ‘Handyman’ below:

“When the boys from Triple One approached us with a script about a bogan couple, I was excited to take the narrative and pull it apart, make it more abstract and create a hyper color bogan community and shoot on a suburban street,” said director Natalie Foster in a statement.

“I loved that the boys gave me the creative freedom to be able to take a script and expand it into something that still tells the same story, but in a more visual way. We love creating work full of colour and filling the frame with lots of talent. I think we succeeded in creating Aussie suburbia on crack.”

Triple One were set to take the song on tour throughout May and June, but have revealed that the tour has been postponed due to restrictions on concerts following coronavirus concerns.

“Sorry everyone, this is a shit time to be in an entertainment industry and shit time all round, band together and take care of your fellow human,” the band wrote on Instagram. See the full list of shows that have been affected by the coronavirus here.

