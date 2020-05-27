GAMING  

Triple One release new single and video for ‘Project Revenge’

Triple One's second release this year

By Anna Rose
triple one 2020 press pic credit sly morikawa
Credit: Sly Morikawa

Triple One have released a brand new single, ‘Project Revenge’.

They’ve also shared an accompanying video, which you can watch below:

‘Project Revenge’ is the follow-up to Triple One’s latest single, ‘Handyman’, released in April.

Triple One were slated to tour Australia throughout May and June in support of their latest EP, ‘The Naughty Corner’, but were forced to postpone their plans following live event restrictions in place due to coronavirus.

The outfit have been busy regardless. In April, triple j challenged Triple One to write a song in 24 hours that referenced Joe Exotic, the focal figure of popular Netflix documentary Tiger King. The Sydneysiders then partnered with Brisbane producer/rapper NERVE to release ‘Joe X’, complete with an accompanying DIY video.

As well as mentioning Joe Exotic, the challenge specified the mention of three other topics: video game franchise Halo, popular television series Grey’s Anatomy, and porn.

Since they formed in 2013, Triple One have released two EPs; the aforementioned ‘The Naughty Corner’ last year and 2016’s ‘The Libertine’. Triple One have amassed something of a cult following after releasing their signature single ‘Doozy’. Since its release in 2016, the song has amassed almost 2 million views on YouTube alone.

