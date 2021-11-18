Triple One share emotive new single ‘Come Over’, announce first regional Australian tour

Triple One have returned with their second release for 2021 – a melancholic jam titled ‘Come Over’ – alongside the news of their first ever regional tour.

READ MORE: Triple One: “We’re still trying to challenge people’s ideas of Australian rap”

The new song marks a stark departure from the group’s usual trend of punchy, tongue-in-cheek hip-hop bangers, blending a sharp and driving trap beat with warmly strummed acoustic guitars and heart-wrenching vocal melodies. Triple One co-wrote it with Matt Mason of DMA’S, with whom the group have been close friends for years.

Advertisement

On the track’s soaring hook, Triple One member Lil Dijon sings: “I wish I knew your hands like I knew I used to / Between my fingers, run through your hair / And it’s the same mistakes we making in motion / Pretend you know this, I can’t pretend.”

It arrives alongside a cinematic video directed by Marty Bugatti, described in a press release as “a sardonic take on consumption, hedonism and fast lifestyles, showcasing [Triple One’s] trademark humour and style”. Take a look at it below:

Speaking on the track itself, Triple One explained that ‘Come Over’ was written as a reflection on “a situation where you’re stuck in a loop of bad habits in a relationship, and not really being aware of that until it’s too late”.

They continued: “Ultimately, you have to know when to move on; but we often choose what we want, rather than what’s actually good for us.”

On the video’s avant-garde concept, Bugatti said: “I thought it would be interesting to take the very emotive/introspective song and juxtapose it against a typical pop/rap music video. The song touches on lost love and the monotonous cycle of living in excess and bad habits, whereas the video glorifies material possession.

Advertisement

“I wanted it to feel like some hotshot director that knew nothing about ‘Triple One’ came in and said ‘This is how we make a pop/rap music video’ without paying much attention to the actual song itself or the message behind it.”

‘Come Over’ is Triple One’s second new track for the year, following the release of ‘Blood Rave’ back in September. The group will launch it onstage with a ten-date run of regional shows – their first to date – kicking off in Wollongong on Saturday April 9.

The ‘Come Over’ tour will continue the following Thursday (April 14) in Newcastle, before the band take to stages in Sydney, Geelong, Melbourne, Frankston, Adelaide, Brisbane, Noosa and Canberra. Tickets for the run are on sale now from Triple One’s website.

The Sydney-based quartet released their debut album, ‘Panic Force’, last October. Flanked by the singles ‘Loverose’, ‘Salina’ and ‘Sunshine’, the record was a hit upon release, peaking at Number One on the ARIA Hip-Hop/R&B Albums Chart.

Speaking to NME, member Obi Ill Terrors explained that the band’s intention with ‘Panic Force’ was to experiment beyond the boundaries of what Australian hip-hip was known for at that point.

“I think, from the start, we weren’t happy with ‘Aussie hip-hop’ or with how it sounded and the acts – and so we tried to make our own,” he said. “With what we’re doing now, we’re still trying to just challenge people’s perceptions and challenge people’s ideas of what they think Australian rap is and fucking make it cool.”

Triple One’s 2022 Australian tour dates are:

APRIL

Saturday 9 – Wollongong, La La La’s

Thursday 14 – Newcastle, The Cambridge

Saturday 16 – Sydney, Factory Theatre

Thursday 21 – Geelong, Barwon Club

Friday 22 – Melbourne, The Evelyn

Saturday 23 – Frankston, Pelly Bar

Sunday 24 – Adelaide, Fat Controller

Saturday 30 – Brisbane, Brightside Carpark

Sunday 31 – Noosa, Villa

MAY

Friday 6 – Canberra, Fiction Club