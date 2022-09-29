Triple One share new single ‘Peter Rabbit’, announce national tour

Triple One have shared new single ‘Peter Rabbit’ alongside an accompanying music video and an Australian tour for November and December.

‘Peter Rabbit’ sees the rap group – comprised of vocalist Lil Dijon, producer Billy Gunns and rappers Marty Bugatti and Obi Ill Terrors – revel in happy times and braggadocio, singing of “whips with the drip” and “bouncing on tour” in between the song’s infectious affirmative hook: “Nothing’s wrong”.

Speaking of ‘Peter Rabbit’ – which follows previous June single ‘Spezial’ – in a press statement, Bugatti discussed the track’s deeper meaning beyond its chipper lyrics and garage-inspired beat. “It’s about chasing distractions so that you don’t have to deal with reality,” Bugatti said, “Nothing’s wrong if you don’t realise it. Ignorance is bliss.”

The song – which was produced by 18YOMAN, Nerdie and 1300’s Pokari Sweat – arrives with a music video directed by Bugatti. The clip sees Lil Dijon meander around town in the tray of a pickup truck as his fellow Triple One bandmates keep in tow. Watch the video for ‘Peter Rabbit’ below:

The release of ‘Peter Rabbit’ coincides with Triple One’s announcement of their A Dangerous Method national tour. Spanning 11 dates, the band will first take to Hobart’s Altar venue on November 4, before a string of additional shows in regional venues.

They’ll stop along Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth in late November, before wrapping up the tour at Woollongong’s UOW Unibar on December 10. Find tickets here, and scroll down for tour dates.

Triple One’s national shows will see the band perform songs from the tour’s namesake project, ‘A Dangerous Method Vol. 1’. Released in April of this year, the mixtape was previewed with singles ‘Gun Show’ and ‘Neon Dreamboat’, and was described by NME as “a grab bag of adventures into big beat and drum ’n’ bass” in a three-star review.

Elsewhere, the collective have released the singles ‘Blood Rave’ in late 2021, and ‘Mr. Whippy’ in January of this year.

Triple One’s A Dangerous Method national tour dates are:

NOVEMBER

Friday 4 — Altar, Hobart

Saturday 5 — Night Cat, Melbourne

Thursday 10 — Eleven Dive Bar, Maroochydore

Friday 11 — Kingscliff Beach Hotel, Kingscliff

Saturday 12 — The Zoo, Brisbane

Friday 18 — Lions Arts Factory, Adelaide

Saturday 19 — Magnet House

DECEMBER

Friday 2 — Manning Bar, Sydney

Saturday 3 — Cambridge, Newcastle

Friday 9 — Kambri, Canberra

Saturday 10 — UOW Unibar, Wollongong