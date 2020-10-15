Triple One unleash breezy new single ‘Sunshine’

Triple One are on the cusp of releasing their debut album, and today (October 16), they’re sharing another cut from it – ‘Sunshine’.

Compared to the darker sounding previous singles, ‘Sunshine’ is a brighter, pop-friendly affair, using a sample from vocal group The Dixie Nightingales’ track ‘All I Need Is Some Sunshine In My Life’.

In addition, the group have dropped a music video to accompany the track, directed by Martin Guilfoyle and Tyson Perkins.

“We’ve been holding onto ‘Sunshine’ for a while now, just waiting for the right time to release it, since we all feel that it’s such a special song,” the group said in a press statement.

“Ever since Marty heard the original song by The Dixie Nightingales, we knew that we could flip the sample into something of our own. The last Panic Force singles have touched on our emo roots a lot more, and with ‘Sunshine’ we wanted to show our progression with pop sounds, but still make it sound hard as nails.”

‘Sunshine’ marks the third song we’ve heard from the band’s forthcoming debut album ‘Panic Force’ thus far, following the release of ‘Loverose’ and ‘Salina’.

To celebrate the album’s release on Friday October 30, the band will be playing an intimate hometown show at Sydney’s Factory Theatre on November 1 – or as they refer to it, ‘International Triple One Day’.