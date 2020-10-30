Triple R unearth a live set by The Strokes from before ‘Is This It’

Melbourne community radio station Triple R has aired a rare live performance from The Strokes in 2001, recorded two weeks before the release of their classic debut ‘Is This It’.

The NYC band were the last minute support act for You Am I on their national tour that year, after their first choice The Mooney Suzuki dropped out. The Strokes were on the Australian tour when ‘Is This Is It’ was released, rocketing them to international stardom.

They played at the Laundry for Triple R on July 18, with ‘Is This It’ subsequently released early in Australia on July 30. In the set, the band play the forthcoming album in track-listing order – from the title track to ‘Take It Or Leave It’.

Triple R played the recording on the Archival Revival show with Kate Kingsmill last night (October 29) – it’s now available to stream on demand on the station’s website here.

You Am I frontman Tim Rogers had booked the band off the back of their 2001 EP ‘The Modern Age’. In the archival performance above, Julian Casablancas wrly says “I wanna thank You Am I for bringing us to Australia” in the middle of a rendition of ‘Someday’.

Other recent entries in the Archival Revival series include The Go-Betweens at 2001 Big Day Out, The White Stripes at the Triple R Rooftop in 2002, and more.