Triple R to air rare White Stripes radio performance from 2002

Melbourne community radio station Triple R will broadcast a rare live set from The White Stripes tonight (July 9).

The performance, recorded on January 30 2002, was recorded on the station’s rooftop. It was part of the band’s exhaustive tour promoting their third album, ‘White Blood Cells.’

Per Setlist FM, the bulk of The White Stripes’ setlist for the Triple R show was split between tracks from ‘White Blood Cells’ and covers. Songs covered include Bob Dylan‘s ‘Isis,’ Blind Willie Johnson’s ‘Mother’s Children Have a Hard Time’ and ‘Jack The Ripper’ by Screaming Lord Sutch.

Tonight, we’re heading back to 2002 when The White Stripes hit the Triple R Rooftop! Jack and Meg were touring the… Posted by Triple R – 3RRR 102.7FM on Wednesday, July 8, 2020

The radio show came one day after their show at the Corner Hotel. At that show, frontman Jack White famously wrote the riff for ‘Seven Nation Army’ during soundcheck.

The newly-unearthed set follows the steady release of archival footage and recordings from the band in honour of ‘De Stijl”s 20th anniversary.

Earlier this year, Coachella shared another White Stripes performance from the early 2000s. The festival uploaded a snippet from the band performing ‘Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground’ in 2003. The full performance features on Coachella’s new documentary, 20 Years In The Desert.

White’s label reissued a special edition 20th anniversary vinyl reissue of ‘De Stijl’, available exclusively through Third Man Records’ subscription service.

Most recently, the band shared footage of their television debut. They performed ‘Apple Blossom’ and ‘Death Letter’ on Detroit Public TV’s ‘Backstage Pass.’

Triple R will air The White Stripes’ rooftop set from 7pm to 8pm tonight on their Archival Revival show. New host Kate Kingsmill will present the performance.