tripleS announce 2023 ‘Authentic’ LOVElution in US tour

K-pop girl group tripleS have announced their 2023 ‘Authentic’ LOVElution in US tour, featuring shows in the New York, Chicago, Houston and more.

tripleS are set to head on their 2023 ‘Authentic’ US tour this September and October. This upcoming tour will feature members from the sub-unit LOVElution, which features the members Seoyeon, Hyerin, Yubin, Kaede, Dahyun, Nien, Sohyun and Xinyu.

LOVElution will play 10 shows across the US, kicking things off at the Tabernacle in Atlanta, Georgia on September 24. Later that month, the girl group will also hold concerts in Reading and Chicago.

In October, the K-pop act will play shows in both the East and West coasts, in New York and Los Angeles respectively. Other cities the girl group will perform in include, Kansas City, Houston, Akron and more.

According to the newly released poster for tripleS’ 2023 ‘Authentic’ US tour, tickets for the concert are set to go on sale July 31 (Monday) at 9am PDT via Ticketmaster.

The dates for tripleS’ 2023 ‘Authentic’ LOVElution in US tour are:

SEPTMEBER 2022

23 – Atlanta, Georgia, Tabernacle

24 – Reading, Pensylvania, Santander Performing Arts Center

28 – Chicago, Illinois, Riviera Theatre

OCTOBER 2023

01 – New York, New York, Town Hall

03 – Tysons, Virginia, Capital One Hall

05 – Akron, Ohio, Goodyear Theater

07 – Kansas City, Missouri, Uptown Theater

09 – Houston, Texas, Bayou Music Center

11 – Fort Worth, Texas, Will Rogers

14 – Los Angeles, California, Pasadena Civic Center

trpleS were recently features on NME‘s mid-year list of the 15 best K-pop songs of 2023 so far. The song ‘Rising’, from their February mini-album ‘Assemble’, was said to “harnesses the rookies’ appetite for success into a defiant and unwavering, if much too short, anthem”.

The girl group – whose final line-up will include 24 members – launched their first sub-unit Acid Angel from Asia last October.