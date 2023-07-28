tripleS announce 2023 ‘Authentic’ LOVElution in US tour

K-pop girl group tripleS have announced their 2023 ‘Authentic’ LOVElution in US tour, featuring shows in the New York, Chicago, Houston and more.
tripleS are set to head on their 2023 ‘Authentic’ US tour this September and October. This upcoming tour will feature members from the sub-unit LOVElution, which features the members Seoyeon, Hyerin, Yubin, Kaede, Dahyun, Nien, Sohyun and Xinyu.
LOVElution will play 10 shows across the US, kicking things off at the Tabernacle in Atlanta, Georgia on September 24. Later that month, the girl group will also hold concerts in Reading and Chicago.
In October, the K-pop act will play shows in both the East and West coasts, in New York and Los Angeles respectively. Other cities the girl group will perform in include, Kansas City, Houston, Akron and more.
According to the newly released poster for tripleS’ 2023 ‘Authentic’ US tour, tickets for the concert are set to go on sale July 31 (Monday) at 9am PDT via Ticketmaster.
The dates for tripleS’ 2023 ‘Authentic’ LOVElution in US tour are:
SEPTMEBER 2022
23 – Atlanta, Georgia, Tabernacle
24 – Reading, Pensylvania, Santander Performing Arts Center
28 – Chicago, Illinois, Riviera Theatre
OCTOBER 2023
01 – New York, New York, Town Hall
03 – Tysons, Virginia, Capital One Hall
05 – Akron, Ohio, Goodyear Theater
07 – Kansas City, Missouri, Uptown Theater
09 – Houston, Texas, Bayou Music Center
11 – Fort Worth, Texas, Will Rogers
14 – Los Angeles, California, Pasadena Civic Center
trpleS were recently features on NME‘s mid-year list of the 15 best K-pop songs of 2023 so far. The song ‘Rising’, from their February mini-album ‘Assemble’, was said to “harnesses the rookies’ appetite for success into a defiant and unwavering, if much too short, anthem”.
The girl group – whose final line-up will include 24 members – launched their first sub-unit Acid Angel from Asia last October.