tripleS’ Acid Angel from Asia subunit debut with ‘Generation’

Upcoming K-pop girl group tripleS have debuted their first subunit, Acid Angel from Asia (tripleS AAA), with their EP ‘Access’ and title track ‘Generation’.

On October 28 at Midnight KST, Modhaus unveiled the music video for ‘Generation’, the lead single of tripleS AAA’s debut EP ‘Access’. The record became available on streaming platforms later that day at 6PM KST.

In the new visual, the quartet make a beeline for a subway station restroom after school, swapping their uniforms for streetwear. They later dance their way through the busy city, while others go about their daily lives.

“We’re here in this together / The way it’s disordered / The décadence is where it’s at / I jump inside, generation,” they sing in the post-chorus.

The new subunit comprises four members, namely Kim Yoo-yeon, Jeong Hye-rin, Kim Na-kyoung and Gong Yu-bin. Kim Yoo-yeon had been a contestant on MBC’s My Teenage Girl where she finished in eighth place in its final episode, nearly making the line-up of seven-member group CLASS:y.

Kim Na-kyoung and Jeong Hye-rin were previously trainees under P Nation, and the former is the younger sister of South Korean singer-songwriter BIBI. Kim had appeared in the final episode of SBS’ TV singing competition The Fan in 2018, where BIBI was ultimately placed second.

tripleS are headed by Modhaus CEO Jaden Jeong, best known for being the former creative director for groups LOONA and OnlyOneOf. The group are set to include a total of 24 members, who will first debut in smaller subunits selected by fans using blockchain technology.

The members of Acid Angel from Asia, along with tripleS’ next subunit (KR)ystal Eyes, both comprising four members, were decided during the first voting period, which took place in September. The remaining 16 members of the girl group have yet to be decided at the time of publication.