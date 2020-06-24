Listen to Trippie Redd’s distorted new single ‘Dreamer’

Trippie Redd has shared a new track called ‘Dreamer’ – you can listen to it now below.

The Ohio rapper, whose real name is Michael Lamar White IV, released the song along with an accompanying VHS-style official visualiser.

On the cut, Redd’s autotuned vocals sit above a distorted electric guitar line. “What were you waiting for?” he pleads throughout, while also singing of “driftin’ away” as he spends his days anticipating someone’s arrival.

‘Dreamer’ follows on from the release of Redd’s team-up with the late Juice WRLD, ‘Tell Me U Luv Me’. Arriving late last month, the song sees Redd singing the chorus as Juice provides its verses.

Earlier in May, Redd released a collaborative track with Partynextdoor titled ‘Excitement’.

The rapper has spent much of the year teasing his upcoming project ‘Pegasus’ while also releasing singles from his 2019 mixtape including ‘Yell Oh’ featuring Young Thug and ‘The Way’ featuring Russ.

As Hot New Hip Hop note, Redd teased a Kurt Cobain-inspired new track on Instagram last month. The post, which has since been deleted, was captioned by the rapper: “ROAD KILL R.I.P KURT I LOVE YOUR BEAUTIFUL SOUL TO DEATH *INSPIRED*”.

Redd had been due to make an appearance at WOO HAH! Festival in the Netherlands next month, though the event has now been cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis. Also on the line-up were AJ Tracey, Kendrick Lamar, Dababy and more.