Trippie Redd teams up with Partynextdoor on new single

Trippie Redd has dropped a brand new song, ‘Excitement’, collaborating with Partynextdoor for the release.

A press statement today (May 15) described ‘Excitement’ as “dark and sensual”, with Partynextdoor’s vocals being lauded as “irresistible, dark R&B”.

Listen to new single ‘Excitement’ below:

Advertisement

‘Excitement’ is the follow-up to the rapper’s fifth EP ‘A Love Letter To You 4’ and comes ahead of his as-yet-to-be-confirmed release ‘Pegasus’.

The EP was Redd’s most ambitious release to date, a 21-track instalment that amassed over 125.9 million global streams in the first week of its release.

Redd recently featured on Phi11a’s latest single ‘Witness’, the latter’s first new music in 2020. Phi11a said at the time of release that he had envisioned US emo-trap rapper Redd on the track when he wrote it back in 2018.

Redd has spent much of the year teasing his upcoming project ‘Pegasus’ while releasing singles from his 2019 mixtape including ‘Yell Oh’ featuring Young Thug and ‘The Way’ featuring Russ.

Advertisement

Coronavirus permitting, Redd is set to perform at the 2020 edition of Woo hah! festival this July in The Netherlands, billed alongside AJ Tracey, Kendrick Lamar, A$AP Ferd, Dababy and more.

‘Excitement’ is available to stream and download now via 10K Projects.