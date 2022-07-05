Tristan Goodall of The Audreys has died, aged 48

Tristan Goodall, a founding member of Australian blues and roots group The Audreys, has died over the weekend at the age of 48.

The news was confirmed today (July 5) by Goodall’s bandmate, singer and co-founder Taasha Coates. A cause of death has not been disclosed. Goodall’s passing comes after the band announced the guitarist would cease touring with the band in 2020, due to ill health. He gave his blessing at the time for Coates to continue the band without him.

“I have talked to so many people in the last few days who knew Tristan, and the outpouring of love has been overwhelming” Coates wrote in a statement on the Audreys’ Facebook page. He touched so many of us with his beautiful music, his big heart, his big hugs and his big goofy laugh.”

Goodall and Coates met in Adelaide in 1997 as university students. They later moved to Melbourne and began performing as a duo, before returning home and starting The Audreys in 2004.

“As we started playing and writing songs together a whole new world opened up,” Coates’ statement continued. “We went on to do so many wonderful things together with our music. We met and worked with amazing and talented people, we walked onto stages big and small together all over the world.”

The band’s first release was an EP, 2005’s ‘You and Steve McQueen’. Their debut album, ‘Between Last Night and Us’, arrived the following year. It would go on to be certified gold and win an ARIA Award for Best Blues and Roots Album. 2008’s ‘When the Flood Comes’ and 2010’s ‘Sometimes the Stars’ won the same award in their respective years.

Throughout their tenure, the Audreys regularly toured the country, performing at Australian festivals including the Big Day Out, Byron Bay Bluesfest, Woodford Folk Festival and the Port Fairy Folk Festival.

“It has been the most incredible adventure,” Coates concluded in her tribute to her bandmate. “25 years later, I have to say goodbye to my dearest friend, my musical soulmate, and my grief is almost unbearable.

“Rest in peace my darling Tristan. We had a dream and we made it happen, can you believe that? Thank you so much for sharing that journey with me. I will miss you everyday.”

When announcing his departure from performing with the Audreys in 2020, Goodall recalled conceiving the band with Coates in a coffee shop in Amsterdam two decades prior. “It was a dream we took home to foster and nurture and over time it became the little band from Adelaide that could,” he wrote.

“It’s time now for me to let go and say farewell. I know The Audreys will be safe in Taasha’s hands and ready for what comes next. I know that if you’re reading this, then you came to a show, bought a record, or at least heard a song. That means this music, the biggest part of me, is also the tiniest part of you. Cool, yeah?”