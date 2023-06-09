Watch Trivium’s Matt Heafy jump offstage to save a crowdsurfing fan from falling

Trivium frontman Matt Heafy had to pull double duty as security during the band’s recent show in Dallas, Texas.

While performing in Dallas earlier this week, Heafy and Trivium bassist Paolo Gregoletto were alerted by their audience that a crowdsurfing fan was on the brink of injury after security at the show failed to properly ensure the safety of the crowd.

Heafy, who films and livestreams all of Trivium’s show, took to Twitter once the concert had wrapped to reveal that he had to jump offstage mid-performance to catch a fan from falling. In the clip posted online, Heafy can be seen throwing his guitar to the ground and catching the fan right in the nick of time.

“Don’t ever say we don’t love our fans. Absent security in that spot – dude almost broke his neck – and I had to jump down and catch him,” Heafy wrote on Twitter, adding that a similar incident occured again later on in the show.

Watch the clip below.

Don’t ever say we don’t love our fans Absent security in that spot – dude almost broke his neck – and I had to jump down and catch him! Whew. Had to check on a second person on martyr – if that was you – please lmk if you’re alright. Dallas. Holy shit. pic.twitter.com/TCRa4Gfepa — Matthew kiichichaos Heafy (@matthewkheafy) June 8, 2023

Gregoletto later said on the mic, “Hey security, you need go the whole way across and not bunch up in the middle. Our singer’s not going to be jumping off the stage to get people tonight.”

Later this year, Trivium will tour Europe and the UK, marking the final shows of their ‘In The Court Of The Dragon’ album cycle. The tour will take place across August and September. You can see the full list of dates below and buy your tickets here.

AUGUST

23 – Cambridge, Corn Exchange

24 – Norwich, UEA

25 – Nottingham, Rock City

26 – Oxford, O2 Academy

28 – Stoke, Victoria Hall

29 – Liverpool, O2 Academy

30 – Sheffield, O2 Academy

31 – Newcastle, NX

SEPTEMBER

2 – Edinburgh, O2 Academy

3 – Leeds, Stylus

4 – Bristol, O2 Academy

6 – Folkestone, Leas Cliff Hall

7 – Southampton, O2 Guildhall