Trophy Eyes added to 2022 UNIFY Gathering lineup

Trophy Eyes have been added to UNIFY Gathering’s 2022 lineup, just two weeks before the festival is set to begin.

The Newcastle band join a lineup headlined by The Amity Affliction and Violent Soho, and will be playing their 2016 album ‘Chemical Miracle’ in its entirety.

On top of the addition of Trophy Eyes, the festival has also unveiled their Maton Sunday Sessions lineup, which will feature acoustic sets from Bugs, Slowly Slowly‘s Ben Stewart and more.

Advertisement

These additions come shortly after it was announced that Stories, who have been inactive since 2016, would be reuniting at the festival, in what’s been billed as an “exclusive, one-off” performance.

While organisers haven’t hinted that the event would be postponed due to growing COVID-19 cases in Australia, back-up dates in March had already been locked in should its January dates not to be able to go ahead.

Other acts on board to play UNIFY Gathering in 2022 include Teenage Joans, Short Stack, WAAX, Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers, RedHook, Yours Truly, Alpha Wolf, Ocean Grove, Thornhill and more.

UNIFY Gathering 2022 will take place in South Gippsland’s Tarwin Meadows on January 20 – 23. Tickets are on sale now. It marks the first UNIFY Gathering to take place since 2020, with its 2021 edition being cancelled due to the pandemic.