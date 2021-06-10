Trophy Eyes announce intimate Australian tour dates

Newcastle punk-rockers Trophy Eyes have announced a trio of headline shows along the Australian east coast.

The band are set to kick things off at Melbourne’s Corner Hotel on Friday July 9, before taking over the Oxford Art Factory in Sydney the following night. They’ll wrap up in Brisbane on Friday August 6, playing The Triffid.

Tickets to all shows will be available from 10am this morning (June 11) via Live Nation.

Trophy Eyes released their third studio album, ‘The American Dream’, in August of 2018 via Hopeless. It received widespread critical acclaim upon its debut, including a rare five-star review from NME.

In his write-up, James McMahon called it “2018’s quintessential American rock ‘n’ roll record”, and described it as “the sound of five young men, stood at the foot of the canyon, screaming at the sky”.

The LP was followed last January with a standalone single titled ‘Figure Eight’.

In the 18 months since, members of Trophy Eyes have regularly teased the band’s impending fourth studio album on social media. In April, for example, frontman John Floreani tweeted they would be releasing new music “in a few months”.

Trophy Eyes’ Australian tour dates are:

JULY

Friday 9 – Melbourne, Corner Hotel

Saturday 10 – Sydney, Oxford Art Factory

AUGUST

Friday 6 – Brisbane, The Triffid