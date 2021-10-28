Trophy Eyes channel their inner stadium-rockers on anthemic new single ‘27 Club’

Trophy Eyes have returned with a belting new single titled ‘27 Club’, furthering their evolution from their hardcore roots.

Building on the energetic punch of previous single ‘Figure Eight’, the new cut bursts to life with blistering guitars, propulsive drums and frontman John Floreani’s soaring lead vocal. It echoes the stadium-rock titans of the 2000s, with Kings Of Leon being a notable influence on Floreani.

‘27 Club’ arrives alongside a video directed by UK-based visual artist Harry Steel. The clip flickers between hundreds of hazy and disjointed visuals, including snippets of films and various animes, shots of car crashes and explosions, and a few short glimpses of Trophy Eyes themselves.

Advertisement

Take a look at the music video for ‘27 Club’ below:

In a press release, Floreani explained that ‘27 Club’ has its roots – at the title implies – in themes of death and existentialism. He called it “an expression of [his] self-loathing, imposter syndrome and disdain for being alive in general”, noting that he’d spent most of his adult life dealing with those feelings through substance abuse “not passively but as an aggressive form of self-punishment”.

He continued: “The song centres around one particular night, sometime in 2018, that I’d finally passed out on my back and began choking on my vomit. The person that woke me saved my life that night, but instead of feeling grateful and happy to be alive, all I felt was genuine resentment. Resentment for interrupting what I’ve never been brave enough to do, from happening naturally.”

Following the release of ‘Figure Eight’ last January, ‘27 Club’ comes as the second preview of Trophy Eyes’ upcoming fourth album. The as-yet-untitled follow-up to their 2018 album, ‘The American Dream’, is due for release sometime next year.

In the meantime, fans will be able to catch Trophy Eyes live at the inaugural Knight & Day festival this December, where they’ll perform alongside the likes of Parkway Drive, Polaris, Alex Lahey, Void Of Vision and The Chats.

Advertisement

They also have their own run of east coast shows just over the horizon, with sold-out dates locked in for Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney. Initially set to kick off back in July, the run was paused due to a surge in local COVID-19 cases. The shows will now take place in March and April.