Trophy Eyes unveil new song ‘Figure Eight’ ahead of Aussie headline tour

Trophy Eyes have officially released the song ‘Figure Eight’, which they premiered live last week at UNIFY Gathering festival 2020.

The track is the Newcastle punk band’s first new music since their 2018 album, ‘The American Dream’. It arrived ahead of their three-date east coast Figure Eight Tour, which kicks off in Brisbane on February 13, followed by stops in Sydney and Melbourne. They’ll be supported by Blessed and Congrats.

Listen to ‘Figure Eight’ below:

Advertisement

“‘Figure Eight’ is about time lost,” frontman John Floreani said in a press statement. “It is the sound of a broken heart, the deafening silence of a couple once in love, and a fleeting dream told from two perspectives – one is of failure and the other of resentment.”

“The song is about a man who had given himself entirely, still desperately grasping at straws of success and a woman left to pick up the pieces of the reality,” he added.

‘Figure Eight’ also features a saxophone solo by bassist Jeremy Winchester, who joked on Twitter about his unexpected sax skills:

So, what do you guys think? Bet you didn’t know I could play Sax, huh? — Jeremy Winchester (@Jezzawinnie) January 14, 2020

Last December, Trophy Eyes raised $20,108 for bushfire relief with a sold-out charity show, according to the Newcastle Star. Half of the proceeds went towards the NSW Rural Fire Service, with the rest going to the band’s friend and fellow musician Sam Fenning, who lost his family home during the bushfire crisis.

Advertisement

Other local musicians such as multi-instrumentalist Sunbeam Sound Machine, electronic duo Electric Fields and former Sherbet lead vocalist Daryl Braithwaite are set to play fundraising shows for bushfire relief in the coming weeks. Check out the full list of benefit concerts for Australia bushfire relief here.