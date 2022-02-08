Trophy Eyes reflect on self-destruction with soaring new single ‘Nobody Said’

Trophy Eyes have shared a stirring new single titled ‘Nobody Said’, rounding out a trio of songs introducing fans to the former hardcore outfit’s pop-centric new era.

Riding hot on the heels of last year’s ‘27 Club’ and ‘Bittersweet’ singles, the new track stands out with shimmery clean production tied together with subtle atmospheric flourishes, a breezy electronic drum beat, and more restrained guitar parts that roar to life in the choruses. John Floreani’s vocal runs are more reined-in, too, the singer opting for a more emotive performance as he waxes lyrical on his most destructive period.

On the infectious and explosive chorus, Floreani sings: “Nobody said it would be me, my mama said my future was bright / Even though my nose is bleeding, I can feel nothing in sight / Please don’t send me home again, I just can’t be alone in my head.”

Advertisement

Have a listen to ‘Nobody Said’ below:

In a press release, Floreani said he wrote ‘Nobody Said’ as “an inward self-reflection at the height of my substance abuse and self-destruction”. He continued: “In pure desperation and genuine fear of being sober, I found myself, for weeks at a time, floating between friends and strangers doing everything in my power to stay numb.

“Eventually, when the drugs stopped working and friends stopped answering their phones, I was alone; behind me a path of destruction. I remember an overwhelming feeling of truth that came to me in an image of the scared and confused little boy I’d refused to mature from, and the falsified hopes and dreams instilled in me by my mother. My future was supposed to be bright, but this was anything but.”

Trophy Eyes are currently gearing up to release their as-yet-untitled fourth album, due to land in the second half of 2022 via Hopeless Records. It’s unknown as of yet whether ‘Nobody Said’ – or ‘27 Club’ and ‘Bittersweet’ – will appear on the record, but it’s been implied in the past that these three songs are intended to exist as something of a standalone trilogy.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the band were recently announced as a late addition to this year’s UNIFY Gathering, where they’re set to perform their 2016 album, ‘Chemical Miracle’, in full. It’ll mark the first time in years that many of its tracks have been performed live, with recent sets drawing more heavily from 2018’s ‘The American Dream’.