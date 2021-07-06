Tropical Fuck Storm announce ‘Deep States’ national tour

Tropical Fuck Storm have announced a string of national tour dates to celebrate their forthcoming third album, ‘Deep States’.

‘Deep States’ will arrive on August 20 through their label TFS Records. The tour, kicking off a month later, will see the band head to most capital cities and a number of other hotspots. It also includes their performance at VIVID Live. Tickets go on sale 9am AEST tomorrow (July 8).

TFS announced ‘Deep States’ last month, along with the single ‘G.A.F.F’, or ‘Give A Fuck Fatigue’. The album will also include the previously released singles ‘Suburbiopia’ and ‘Legal Ghost’.

“‘Give A Fuck Fatigue’ is an ode to the occasional dispassion brought about by the mandatory concern for every perceived injustice that happens, has happened and might yet happen that is being foisted upon the masses by super-yacht dwelling tech barons who monetise our indignation,” frontman Gareth Liddiard said in June.

Last year, the band shared covers of ‘Heaven’ by Talking Heads and The Saints’ ‘This Perfect Day’, the latter featuring Amyl And The Sniffers’ Amy Taylor and Sean Powell of Surfbort.

Tropical Fuck Storm’s 2021 tour dates:

AUGUST

Saturday 21 – Sydney, Vivid Carriageworks

Sunday 22 – Melbourne, Forum Theatre



SEPTEMBER

Thursday 2 – Adelaide, The Gov

Friday 3 – Perth, Charles Hotel

Saturday 4 – Fremantle, Freo Social

Thursday 9 – Ballarat, The Eastern

Friday 10 – Barwon Heads, Barwon Heads Hotel

Sunday 12 – Castlemaine, Theatre Royal

Sunday 26 – Brisbane, Princess Theatre

