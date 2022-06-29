Tropical Fuck Storm announce ‘Fuck The Rain Away’ tour

Tropical Fuck Storm have announced their four-date ‘Fuck The Rain Away’ tour, taking ‘Deep States’ – and potentially new music – to theatres along the east coast and a festival stage in Darwin this August.

The run will kick off in Brisbane on Thursday August 4, when the art-punk outfit take to the stage at The Triffid. They’ll head to Sydney next, playing the Metro Theatre the following night (August 5), before making their Northern Territory debut with a show tied in to this year’s Darwin Festival program. It’ll go down at 9pm on Saturday August 6, taking place on the INPEX Sunset Stage at Festival Park.

The tour will wrap up with a hometown show at The Croxton Bandroom in Melbourne, where Tropical Fuck Storm will play on Friday August 12. They’ll be joined for the trio of east coast dates by noise-rock favourites Party Dozen and post-punk outfit Delivery, while supports for the Darwin show are yet to be announced. Tickets for that show are on sale now via the Darwin Festival website, while the others go on sale tomorrow (July 1) – find those here.

Tropical Fuck Storm are still riding the high of their third studio album, ‘Deep States’, which they released last August via their own TFS Records imprint. More new music may be on the horizon soon, however, as a press release teases that “there maybe, just maybe some new music dropping imminently”.

NME featured ‘Deep States’ in its roundup of the best Australian release picks for August ’21, with writer Alex Gallagher saying the band “push their idiosyncratic noise-rock to even weirder sonic depths on album three”.

Gallagher continued in their write-up: “The abstract experimentations, the freak-boogie jams and feedback-soaked slow burners on ‘Deep States’ belie the frank, snarling interrogations of fascism and surveillance they foreground. TFS know real life provides the most unsettling source material of all.”

Back in March, Tropical Fuck Storm linked up with King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard to release a joint EP titled ‘Satanic Slumber Party’, comprising one 19-minute song split up into three sections. The release was first teased in a Reddit AMA plugging ‘Deep States’, when TFS frontman Gareth Liddiard revealed that a collaboration between both bands was being worked on.

Tropical Fuck Storm’s ‘Fuck The Rain Away’ tour dates are:

AUGUST

Thursday 4 – Brisbane, The Triffid

Friday 5 – Sydney, The Metro

Saturday 6 – Darwin, INPEX Sunset Stage @ Festival Park (Darwin Festival) *

Friday 12 – Melbourne, The Croxton

* – Party Dozen and Delivery not appearing