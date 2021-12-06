Tropical Fuck Storm announce ‘Goody Goody Gumdrops’ vinyl release, Sydney Festival shows

Two days out from the film’s premiere, Tropical Fuck Storm have announced a vinyl release for the songs performed in their forthcoming documentary Goody Goody Gumdrops.

Set over three days at the band’s headquarters in central Victoria, the 82-minute film includes a suite of live performances from Tropical Fuck Storm. According to a press release, it begins with a studio-set jam inspired by the Rat Pack, followed a dusk-lit acoustic performance on the banks of the Goulburn River. Towards the end of the film, the band head to their barn for “a wild, unhinged rock show”.

Seven tracks from those recordings will be featured on the ‘Goody Goody Gumdrops’ vinyl, including three from their recent third album, ‘Deep States’: ‘New Romeo Agent’, ‘Bumma Sanger’ and ‘The Greatest Story Ever Told’. Among the four other tracks on display is an acoustic performance of ‘Maria 63’, which the band have shared today (December 6) ahead of the record’s release (a concrete date has not been announced). Have a listen to it below:

<a href="https://tropicalfstorm.bandcamp.com/track/maria-63-acoustic-version">Maria 63 (acoustic version) by Tropical Fuck Storm</a>

Goody Goody Gumdrops – described as “an absurd, comical observation, musical documentary, come live album launch” – will be livestreamed on Mandolin this Wednesday (December 8). Victorian fans in Castlemaine, Leederville and Thornbury also have the chance to see it in cinemas that evening, while Sydneysiders will be treated to a one-off screening at the Golden Age Cinema on Thursday (December 9).

Directed by Tropical Fuck Storm themselves in tandem with filmmaker Nina Renee, Goody Goody Gumdrops promises “too many dogs, a bogan tarot reader, post-apocalyptic buses, laughter, tears, plenty of wisdom and beers”, and has been so lovingly branded as “82 [minutes] of your life you will never get back”.

‘Deep States’ was released back in August via the band’s own TFS Records imprint. Alongside ‘New Romeo Agent’ and ‘Bumma Sanger’, it featured the singles ‘Suburbiopia’, ‘G.A.F.F.’ and ‘Legal Ghost’. Before the album was even released, frontman Gareth Liddiard confirmed that a new song featuring King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard is on the way.

Tropical Fuck Storm will launch the album live next year, with an 11-date national tour set to kick off in Castlemaine on Friday January 7. Among the shows on their itinerary are two special gigs at next year’s Sydney Festival. Announced today, the band will take to the Speakers Corner on Friday January 28 and Saturday 29. Tickets are on sale now from Tropical Fuck Storm’s website.

NME labelled ‘Deep States’ one of its top picks for August, with writer Alex Gallagher saying: “The abstract experimentations, the freak-boogie jams and feedback-soaked slow burners on ‘Deep States’ belie the frank, snarling interrogations of fascism and surveillance they foreground. TFS know real life provides the most unsettling source material of all.”