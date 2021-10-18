Tropical Fuck Storm announce rescheduled ‘Deep States’ national tour

Tropical Fuck Storm have today (October 19) announced they’re hitting the road in 2022 on a national tour of their third studio album, ‘Deep States’.

The experimental rockers had originally planned to take their latest album around the country earlier this year, coinciding with its release date (August 20), but were forced to postpone a selection of dates as a result of various COVID-19 outbreaks.

Now they’ve confirmed the tour is back on, slating dates throughout January and February 2022. Tropical Fuck Storm will play shows in Victoria, Adelaide and Perth, with New South Wales dates still to be announced. Scroll down for the full list of dates and venues.

“We can’t wait to be back in the lounge sipping champas, listening out for the sweet sounds

of that final boarding call coming through the speakers once more!” the band said in a statement.

Tickets are on sale now, and California-via-Melbourne artist Michael Beach will be supporting each show.

Tropical Fuck Storm’s new 2022 tour dates are:

JANUARY

Friday 7 – Castlemaine, Theatre Royal

Saturday 8 – Ballarat, The Eastern

Sunday 9 – Melbourne, The Forum

Wednesday 12 – Adelaide, The Gov

Thursday 13 – Fremantle, Freo Social

Friday 14 – North Perth, The Charles

Sunday 30 – Brisbane, Princess Theatre

FEBRUARY

Friday 11 – Torquay, Torquay Hotel

Saturday 12 – Hobart, Uni Bar