Tropical Fuck Storm launch GoFundMe as Fiona Kitschin continues cancer battle, Gareth Liddiard announces solo shows

Tropical Fuck Storm have reached out for support from fans, launching a GoFundMe campaign as bassist and vocalist Fiona Kitschin continues to battle cancer.

Kitschin was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer in late 2022. The band disclosed Kitschin’s diagnosis in January this year, explaining that she would be undergoing treatment for the foreseeable future, and announcing the cancellation of all international tour plans for 2023.

Now, the band have shared that Kitschin’s treatment plan has changed, and will take longer than originally hoped. “We were given an initial plan that took her treatment up to late October 2023,” TFS’ Gareth Liddiard – who is also Kitschin’s partner – wrote in a statement released today. “However, a few weeks ago, we received the news that she will now have to undertake treatment until the end of April 2024.”

Liddiard went on to say the extended treatment plan has “completely fu*ked us up financially”. The band have had to cancel 18 months of international touring, and “are doing what we can here in Australia around Fi’s treatment to play shows”. However, those occasional performances only amount “to a fraction of the work we’d get in any normal year”.

As such, the band have launched the GoFundMe campaign, and Liddiard has announced a solo tour in November. He’ll be playing songs from his sole studio album: 2010’s ‘Strange Tourist’. The album is being reissued by Joyful Noise, and is set for release this Friday (August 25). Pre-orders are available here.

“When we first announced Fi’s diagnosis, we were inundated with offers of help, which we truly appreciate, but wanted to wait to take those up until we really needed it,” Liddiard added. “And now we really need it.”

“We really appreciate all of your love and support, Fi is staying strong and positive and she will see you all on the other side once we get her all fixed up. And I’ll be seeing some of you in Australia in November.”

You can contribute to the GoFundMe for Kitschin here. Tickets to Liddiard’s solo tour are on sale now – see dates below.

Gareth Liddiard ‘Strange Tourist’ 13th anniversary tour dates are:

NOVEMBER

Wednesday 8 – Adelaide, The Gov

Thursday 9 – Perth, Rechabite

Saturday 11 – Castlemaine, Theatre Royal

Thursday 16 – Wollongong, La La La’s

Friday 17 – Sydney, Factory Theatre

Saturday 18 – Newcastle, King St

Sunday 19 – Torquay, Torquay Hotel

Wednesday 29 – Brisbane, Old Museum

Thursday 30 – Thornbury, Thornbury Theatre