Tropical Fuck Storm head to the astral plane in new single and video, ‘Bumma Sanger’

Tropical Fuck Storm have shared a new cut from their forthcoming third album, ‘Deep States’, ruminating on the “cabin fever” of a seemingly-endless lockdown.

In a press statement, vocalist/guitarist Gareth Liddiard sarcastically offered up insight into the song’s surrealist inspiration.

“You can’t go anywhere or do anything during a lockdown, but I was watching TV during a seance with Winston Churchill,” he said. “An advert made by an interstellar travel agency came on, offering an affordable holiday to a tropical beachside resort on a planet in a different galaxy.”

The track arrives alongside an accompanying film clip, directed by Oscar O’Shea and featuring the animation work of Tasmanian artist Georgia Lucy. Watch it below:

‘Bumma Sanger’ is the fifth single to be lifted from ‘Deep States’, which is set to arrive next Friday (August 20) via the band’s own TFS Records imprint. They’d previously released the singles ‘Suburbiopia’, ‘Legal Ghost’, ‘G.A.F.F.’ and ‘New Romeo Agent’.

As B-sides to these singles, they also shared covers of ‘Heaven’ by Talking Heads and The Saints’ ‘This Perfect Day’, the latter featuring Amy Taylor of Amyl And The Sniffers and Sean Powell of Surfbort.

NME included ‘Deep States’ on its list of top Australian picks for August, with writer Alex Gallagher saying: “The abstract experimentations, the freak-boogie jams and feedback-soaked slow burners on ‘Deep States’ belie the frank, snarling interrogations of fascism and surveillance they foreground.”

Pending the end of Melbourne’s lockdown, Tropical Fuck Storm will debut tracks from ‘Deep States’ live when they embark on an eight-date national tour later this month. The tour is scheduled to include dates in in Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth, Fremantle, Ballarat, Barwon Heads, Castlemaine and Brisbane.

The band were also scheduled to be part of the now-cancelled Vivid line-up for 2021.