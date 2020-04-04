Tropical Fuck Storm hint more collaborations coming

Tropical Fuck Storm have hinted more collaborations are “very likely” this year in a new Reddit AMA.

Vocalist-guitarist Gareth Liddiard revealed the news in response to a question asking if more material with King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard or others were in the works.

“I would answer both of those questions with a “very likely”,” Liddiard wrote.

The Reddit user had also asked whether the band had plans to repress The Drones’ 2013 album ‘I See Seaweed’. Elsewhere in the AMA, Liddiard said he also hoped to re-release his 2010 solo album ‘Strange Tourist’ this year “coz theres fuk all else to do“.

TFS are currently recording the followup to their 2019 album ‘Braindrops’. In the AMA, Liddiard said he was struggling to write lyrics during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re about 3.4659858574585 songs into it…. see what happens,” Liddiard said.

The singer-songwriter told a Reddit user to listen to 20th century classical music when asked how he writes melodies for the band’s songs.

“The melodies are bonkers. Those cunts know their shit. Also, read about what theyre doing. Melodies are like cars, if u know how they work u can hot em up [sic],” he said.

Yesterday, TFS shared a cover of The Saints’ 1977 track, ‘This Perfect Day’, featuring Amy Taylor of Amyl and The Sniffers and Sean Powell of Surfbort. The band shared the first single from the forthcoming album, ‘Suburbiopia’, last month, and premiered the video on NME Australia.

Liddiard has recently been releasing music from his archives, putting out ‘Bong Odyssey’, an album he and Rui Pereira recorded before forming The Drones. He’s also released two early live recordings from the band, and has pledged to release more.