Tropical Fuck Storm, Mod Con members unite for raucous iso-punk album

Members of Tropical Fuck Storm, Mod Con, Super Wild Horses, High Tension and more have formed a supergroup of sorts called Slippry Intrigue, coming together while in isolation to create a collaborative album.

Written and recorded during Melbourne’s stage three lockdown back in April, ‘Infinity Slipper’ features Super Wild Horses’ Amy Franz, Erica Dunn of Mod Con and Tropical Fuck Storm, Lauren Hammel of TFS and High Tension, Helena Holmes of Suss Cunts and Bess Davey.

Mixed by Mod Con’s Sara Retallick, the lo-fi release comprises 10 tracks of raucous, experimental post-punk. It’s a lot of fun, and you can stream it below via Bandcamp.

Advertisement

<a href="https://slippryintrigue.bandcamp.com/album/infinity-slipper">Infinity Slipper by Slippry Intrigue</a>

While it seems like the album is currently a Bandcamp exclusive, digital downloads and a limited run of cassette tapes are available here. The band are donating all proceeds from ‘Infinity Slipper’ to Sisters Inside, a community organisation that advocates for women who are incarcerated.

“Living together in the pressure cooker of pandemic isolation, these recordings capture a smorgasbord of one hit wonders, never played before or since,” reads an accompanying album description.

“Described by their greatest fans as “mostly unlistenable” this improvised hot mess captures a slice of isolyf: frustration, boredom and laffing in the face of doom.”

“SLIPPRY INTRIGUE share instruments and drinks with free abandon & give no fucks. Long live the infinity slipper!”

Earlier this month, Tropical Fuck Storm shared a cover of ‘Heaven’ by Talking Heads. Their rendition is a B-side to recent single ‘Legal Ghost’, arriving alongside the song as a limited run 7″ release.

Advertisement