Tropical Fuck Storm poster makes brief cameo in Jordan Peele’s new film, ‘Nope’

A Tropical Fuck Storm poster has made a brief cameo in the trailer for Nope, the new horror film from writer-director Jordan Peele.

Taking to Twitter yesterday (July 27), the Melbourne rock band shared their excitement about the Hollywood shout out, accompanying the post with a still from the film in which their poster – designed by Joe Becker – is seen on a wall behind Nope star Daniel Kaluuya.

“Hooray for hollywooood… TFS is up on the silver screen thanks to Jordan Peele’s “Nope”… thanks Joe for the sicko poster,” the tweet read.

🎥🎶🎼hooray for hollywooood 🎬🎵… TFS is up on the silver screen thanks to Jordan Peele’s “Nope” @nopemovie … thanks Jordan @monkeypawproductions , thanks to @joyfulnoiserecs dad Karl for circling it for all us blind people … thanks Joe for the sicko… https://t.co/UkvGwePf08 pic.twitter.com/JU98Btugv4 — tropical fuck storm (@tfs_theband) July 27, 2022

In addition to its background film cameo, Becker’s design – a tangly depiction of a misshaped head – has also featured on the band’s vinyl and t-shirt merchandise, with additional illustrations forming the covers of Tropical Fuck Storm albums ‘Braindrops’ and ‘A Laughing Death in Meatspace’.

The third directorial feature from Peele, Nope will hit Australian cinemas on August 11, and follows his previous horror films Get Out and Us. The film centres around a mysterious sky-bound entity, and stars actors Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun and Barbie Ferreira, among others.

Peele, who took on the role of music supervisor for his second film, has featured contemporary songs across all three of his titles. Childish Gambino’s ‘Redbone’ soundtracked the extended opening of Get Out, while Luniz’ ‘Got 5 on It’ was featured in both its original form and as a sinister remix theme in Us.

Tropical Fuck Storm’s Nope appearance coincides with the band’s new single, ‘Ann’, which was released yesterday (July 27).

Next month, the band will kick off their much-rescheduled, four-date ‘Fuck The Rain Away’ tour, performing most recent album ‘Deep States’ at shows in Brisbane, Sydney, Darwin and Melbourne.

In a 2021 interview with NME, Tropical Fuck Storm songwriter Gareth Liddiard said the ‘Deep States’ tracklist was borne out of “verbal diarrhoea.”

“Everyone in the band has got verbal diarrhoea… There’s always some really great lines coming out in conversation, which I just write down and use,” Liddiard said.