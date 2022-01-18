Tropical Fuck Storm rearrange several dates in their ‘Deep States’ tour schedule

Tropical Fuck Storm have made some changes to their ‘Deep States’ tour schedule, shifting a few dates and adding a second Melbourne show.

The band have added a second date at the Forum in Melbourne, scheduled for Sunday February 13, in order to accommodate fans who weren’t allowed to attend the original show when capacity allowances were changed just two days out.

The entire tour itself – happening in support of the band’s third studio album ‘Deep State’ – has already been rescheduled a handful of times. Sadly, due to continued changes in regulations surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Tropical Fuck Storm have had to shift their WA and Adelaide shows to April.

Advertisement

The Brisbane, Torquay, Hobart and first Melbourne show dates remain unchanged. Find the full revised schedule below.

Earlier this month in a lengthy and passionate statement, the band announced they would no longer be appearing at the forthcoming Sydney Festival, citing organisers’ controversial decision to accept $20,000 in funding from the Israeli Embassy.

Tropical Fuck Storm stated they’d been communicating with Sydney Festival’s organisers “about the possibility of them refunding and ending their partnership” with the Israeli Embassy.

“Sydney Festival has stated they have no intention to refund the money or sever the sponsorship relationship, even though the shit sandwich they’ve landed every billed artist in is blatantly obvious to them,” the band said.

“Due to this complete lack of respect and integrity towards the artists billed from Sydney Festival and its partners, we have decided to cancel our two appearances.”

Tropical Fuck Storm’s Deep States 2022 Australian tour dates are:

Advertisement

JANUARY

Sunday 30 – Brisbane, Princess Theatre

FEBRUARY

Friday 11 – Torquay, Torquay Hotel

Saturday 12 – Hobart, Uni Bar

Sunday 13 – Melbourne, The Forum

APRIL

Friday 22 – North Pert, The Charles

Saturday 23 – Fremantle, Freo Social

Sunday 24 – Adelaide, The Gov