Tropical Fuck Storm redefine “math-rock” on new single ‘The Golden Ratio’

Tropical Fuck Storm (TFS) have returned with an intense new single called ‘The Golden Ratio’, alongside the news of an upcoming 12-inch EP.

In a press release, frontman Gareth Liddiard explained that the new song’s title is more than just an ode to the titular equation, first studied in Ancient Greece. “The Golden Ratio,” he said, “exists when a line is divided into two parts and the longer part (a) divided by, the smaller part (b) is equal to the sum of (a) + (b) divided by (a), which both equal 1.61803398875.

“Our new song has been crafted to these exact specifications for the purposes of musical excellence.”

Have a listen to ‘The Golden Ratio’ below:

‘The Golden Ratio’ is TFS’ second original song for the year, following the August release of ‘Moonburn’. That appeared on an EP of its own, accompanied by an acoustic redux of the ‘Braindrops’ track ‘Aspirin’, as well as covers of ‘Ann’ by The Stooges (which had been released as its own single in July) and ‘Heaven’ by Talking Heads (which originally featured as the B-side to the band’s ‘Legal Ghost’ single).

Alongside ‘Moonburn’, the ‘Aspirin’ redux and the ‘Ann’ cover, ‘The Golden Ratio’ will appear on Tropical Fuck Storm’s upcoming ‘Submersive Behaviour’ release – a 12-inch vinyl EP that also features a 19-minute cover of ‘1983 (A Merman I Should Turn To Be)’ by Jimi Hendrix.

On why the band chose to put their spin on the Hendrix cut (a track from his 1968 album ‘Electric Ladyland’), Liddiard said the cover was “an attempt to right the recent wrongs perpetrated against Hendrix’s classic ‘Angel’ by some idiot from One Direction doing a karaoke-style ‘tribute’ for Jimi’s 80th birthday.”

‘Submersive Behaviour’ is set for release on February 3 via Joyful Noise Recordings. Have a look at the cover art (by famed underground illustrator Plastic Crimewave) and track listing below, then find pre-orders for the record here.

1. ‘1983 (A Merman I Should Turn To Be)’ [Jimi Hendrix cover]

2. ‘Moonburn’

3. ‘The Golden Ratio’

4. ‘Aspirin (Slight Return)’

5. ‘Ann’ (The Stooges cover)

Back in March, Tropical Fuck Storm joined forces with King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard to release the collaborative EP ‘Satanic Slumber Party’. It comprised one 19-minute song split up into three sections: ‘The Chairman’s Portrait’, ‘Midnight In Sodom’ and ‘Hoof And Horn’.

TFS released their third album, ‘Deep States’, last August. It was spotlit by NME in its roundup of that month’s best Australian releases, where Alex Gallagher wrote that “the abstract experimentations, the freak-boogie jams and feedback-soaked slow burners on ‘Deep States’ belie the frank, snarling interrogations of fascism and surveillance they foreground”.