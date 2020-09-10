Tropical Fuck Storm share cover of Talking Heads’ ‘Heaven’

Tropical Fuck Storm have shared a new cover of Talking Heads‘ 1979 single ‘Heaven’.

The cover is the B side to their latest single ‘Legal Ghost’, and appears on the 7″ out today (September 11) on Joyful Noise Recordings.

Per a press release, ‘Heaven’ was recorded on the same four-track machine the original version of ‘Legal Ghost’ was 20 years ago. It features Don Don and H’y on violin and pedal steel respectively.

TFS vocalist-guitarist Gareth Liddiard told NME last month that Talking Heads’ song had gained new meaning for him during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Before the pandemic, that song, to me, kind of meant if you want utopia or perfection, it’s boring. Like, heaven is a place where nothing ever happens,” he said.

“But then come the pandemic, everyone’s fucking lost their jobs and it’s looking kind of grim. That heaven is a place where nothing happens, that doesn’t sound like a negative anymore. It sounds great.

“I would prefer boring at the moment, because as it stands, we’re fucking unemployed along with everybody else. So, it’s an interesting song. It really changed meanings really quick and really full-on.”

In a press release today, he pithily added: “It also has a lovely melody”.

Back in March, the band shared ‘Suburbiopia’, the first single from a forthcoming album, premiering its video on NME. The following month, they shared a cover of The Saints’ 1977 track ‘This Perfect Day’ featuring Amy Taylor of Amyl and the Sniffers and Sean Powell of Surfbort.