Tropical Fuck Storm to release musical documentary ‘Goody Goody Gumdrops’

Tropical Fuck Storm have announced the premiere of their film Goody Goody Gumdrops, a musical documentary that celebrates the recent release of their album ‘Deep States’ and more.

Per a press release today, Goody Goody Gumdrops is set over three days at the band’s headquarters in central Victoria, providing an “absurd, comical observation, musical documentary, come live album launch”.

“A virus prevented TFS from coming to your world,” the statement read, “so they made a film to bring you to their world!”

Goody Goody Gumdrops will be released worldwide via livestream platform Mandolin on Wednesday December 8, with special screenings taking place on that date and Thursday December 9 at four locations across the country. Find premiere details below.

Check out the film preview here:

Tropical Fuck Storm released third studio album ‘Deep States’ back in August via their own TFS Records imprint. The offering featured the singles ‘Bumma Sanger’, ‘Suburbiopia’, ‘Legal Ghost’, ‘G.A.F.F.’ and ‘New Romeo Agent’.

The band will embark on their rescheduled ‘Deep States’ national tour in January, kicking off the nine-date run in Castlemaine before wrapping up in Hobart.

The Goody Goody Gumdrops film screenings are:

DECEMBER

Wednesday 8 – Castlemaine, Theatre Royal

Wednesday 8 – Leederville, Luna Cinema

Wednesday 8 – Thornbury, Thornbury Picture House

Thursday 9 – Sydney, Golden Age Cinema