Tropical Fuck Storm’s Gareth Liddiard announces solo shows

Gareth Liddiard has announced he’ll play a pair of solo shows in Victoria next month, backed by Dirty Three’s Jim White on drums.

The Drones and Tropical Fuck Storm frontman will perform at Theatre Royal in Castlemaine on March 11, before a show at The Forum in Melbourne on March 13.

Tickets for both shows are on sale now.

While it’s not clear what the setlist will look like, (Liddiard jokingly commented he’d be playing “hundreds of [his] smash hits”) the songwriter has an extensive back catalogue to draw from.

Aside from his 2010 solo album, ‘Strange Tourist’, Liddiard has released two albums with current band Tropical Fuck Storm, most recently 2019’s ‘Braindrops’.

Last year, TFS released two new songs, ‘Suburbiopia’ and ‘Legal Ghost’. As B-sides to the singles, they also shared covers of ‘Heaven’ by Talking Heads along with the Saints’ ‘This Perfect Day’, the latter featuring Amy Taylor of Amyl and the Sniffers and Sean Powell of Surfbort.

Early last year, Liddiard made his pre-Drones ‘Bong Odyssey’ album with former bandmate Rui Pereira available to stream for the first time. The collection was recorded between 1993 and 1998 in Fremantle, Western Australia before the pair started the Drones and moved to Melbourne.

The now-defunct Drones released six albums throughout their time, wrapping up with 2016’s ‘Feelin Kinda Free’.