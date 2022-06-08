Trouble’s accused killer surrenders to police

The man suspected of killing Atlanta rapper Trouble has surrendered to authorities and been charged with murder.

READ MORE: Six ways in which Atlanta rapper 6 Dogs reshaped SoundCloud rap

Jamichael Jones, 33, was arrested early yesterday morning (June 7), according to a statement from the Rockdale County, Ga. Sheriff’s Office.

The statement said that Jones “agreed to turn himself in and has been charged with Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, Home Invasion, and Battery”.

It was confirmed over the weekend (June 5) that Trouble (aka Mariel Semonte Orr) had died aged 34. He’d been shot fatally in the chest during a home invasion just hours after performing a concert in the city.

The artist, who was also known as Skoob, tweeted the day before the attack that he would be navigating the streets of his hometown cautiously. “Its toooooooo many 12 of for me tonight IM GOIN HOME!!” he wrote. “Yall move smoove outchea.”

Investigators said that Orr and Jones didn’t know one another but became involved in a “domestic situation” over a female friend of Orr’s whom he was visiting at an apartment complex. According to a further report by XXL, Trouble was asleep in bed with a female friend when the suspect, Jones, forced his way into the apartment.

The female friend alleged to a responding officer that she was woken up by being punched by Jones who then started fighting with Orr before shooting him and fleeing.

Jones’ mother was responsible for convincing him to turn himself in. “The mother turned the son onto one of my sergeants, who began to talk to him and convince Mr Jones to turn himself in,” Rockdale County Sheriff Eric Levette said.

“His mother was a huge resource in helping us apprehend him,” Levette said. “Nobody wakes up in the morning wanting a bad outcome.”

Orr was born in Atlanta on November 4, 1987, and began rapping in his teens. He cited DMX and Tupac among his influences, with local rapper Big Bank Black eventually signing Orr to Duct Tape Entertainment. With that label, Orr would release the vast majority of his discography.

Over the course over his decade-long career, Orr collaborated with Young Thug, Drake, The Weeknd, Gucci Mane, Quavo and many others.

News of the artist’s death was shared in a social media post on Sunday (June 5) by Def Jam Recordings. Alongside a photo of Orr the label wrote: “A true voice for his city and an inspiration to the community he proudly represented. RIP Skoob.”

See the latest tributes to the late rapper here.