Troy Cassar-Daley and Electric Fields to close NAIDOC Week with a special show

Troy Cassar-Daley and Electric Fields are among the musicians set to close out NAIDOC Week 2020 in a special gala concert this weekend.

In lieu of the traditional NAIDOC Awards gala, Brisbane’s Powerhouse Theatre will play host to Stand Up and Be Counted: A NAIDOC Concert Special this Saturday November 14. The event will celebrate Indigenous excellence through song and dance and provide an opportunity for the wider community to reflect on an historical year.

Hosted by actor Aaron Fa’aoso and comedian Steph Tisdell, the musical entertainment will include headliner Cassar-Daley, Electric Fields, Emily Wurramurra and North East Arnhem Land rock-reggae band East Journey.

As well as musical segments, Stand Up and Be Counted: A NAIDOC Concert Special will feature comedic sketches from Sean Choolburra and Steven Oliver, as well as a performance from Torres Strait Island dance group Kutaw Zoeru.

The event’s title pays homage to a lyric from iconic Warumpi Band song ‘Blackfella Whitefella’.

In an interview with NITV, Tisdell discussed how excited she was to be doing her bit to “create an atmosphere of positivity and celebration”.

“I love NAIDOC, I love events where we actually get to celebrate blackfellas,” she said.

“If it’s an Indigenous line-up or something like that, the write up is always about representation. It’s just nice with NAIDOC that it’s just about celebrating. It’s always a different feel to it.”

NAIDOC Week 2020 is currently in full swing, having begun on Sunday November 8. It will run until Sunday November 15. The week-long event looks to celebrate the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples through a range of musical and dance performances and events.

Yesterday (November 10), the likes of Kee’ahn, Bumpy and Emma Donovan and The Putbacks took part in ABC Melbourne’s live broadcast for NAIDOC Week.

NAIDOC Week has also played host to four livestream shows from J-MILLA, Baker Boy, Sycco and Mitch Tambo, with the latter two set to perform on Thursday 12 and Friday November 13 respectively.